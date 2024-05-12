Energi (NRG) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.24 million and $809,731.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00055273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,783,341 coins and its circulating supply is 76,783,631 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

