Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,514.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

