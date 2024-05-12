Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 166.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.