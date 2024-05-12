Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 166.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.
Acutus Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Acutus Medical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acutus Medical
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.