Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $102,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 236.67 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

