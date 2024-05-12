Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

XTC stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.77. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.44.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

