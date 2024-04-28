Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 28,899 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 389,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

