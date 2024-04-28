Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $126.85 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

