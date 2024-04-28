iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS SMMD opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.