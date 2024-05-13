Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Burford Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

BUR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 1,379,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,766. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 4.38%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

