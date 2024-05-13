QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,278 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 5.1 %

RKT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 1,699,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,033. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

