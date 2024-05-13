16,233 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Badger Meter by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $195.07. 55,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,733. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.