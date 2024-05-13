Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $47.69. 61,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

