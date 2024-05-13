Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of AYTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

