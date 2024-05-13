QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,475 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $101.28. 337,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,226. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

