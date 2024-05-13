Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 332.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 5,419,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

