QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.85. 178,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,528. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

