Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 175,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,008. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.41. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

