Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Griffon worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. 175,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

