Jump Financial LLC Buys 20,931 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 307.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Workiva worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Workiva by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $82.38. 37,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Get Our Latest Report on WK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.