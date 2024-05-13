Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.5 %

SNY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. 709,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

