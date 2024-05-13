QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,718 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,782. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.