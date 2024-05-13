Jump Financial LLC Acquires 9,494 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 489.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.6 %

EME stock traded down $6.00 on Monday, hitting $374.28. The company had a trading volume of 116,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,968. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $385.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

