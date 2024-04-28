Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.93 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.