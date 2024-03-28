Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.19 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $71,051.15 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,397.34 billion and approximately $38.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.00797392 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00059008 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00130302 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,666,693 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
