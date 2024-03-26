Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0102 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.