Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0102 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

