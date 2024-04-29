GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

