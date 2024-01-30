Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.