SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 2.5 %

SEAC stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.