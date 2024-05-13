Shayne & Jacobs LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

FTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of FTRE traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. 7,629,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

