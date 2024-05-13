Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $56,408.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

