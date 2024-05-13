Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,702 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PTGX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.