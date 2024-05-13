Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 244.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 883.39, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.41 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

