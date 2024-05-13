Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,835. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

