Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.95. 367,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 93.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.