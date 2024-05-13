Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $77.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.56. 1,609,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.