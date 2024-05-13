Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Holdings Decreased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 61.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. 1,714,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,052. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

