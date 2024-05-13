Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. 840,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,648. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

