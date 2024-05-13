Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,636,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

