Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. 1,721,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

