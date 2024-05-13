Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 363,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

