Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTC:TCNNF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 348,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,705. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

