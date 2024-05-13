Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCNNF
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 2.6 %
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.