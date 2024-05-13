Gratus Capital LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Okta worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,464,000 after purchasing an additional 416,028 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.40. 1,523,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.