Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $35.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 7,225,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

