Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,912,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,584,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 706,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

