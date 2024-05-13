Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Drops By 26.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 11,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.