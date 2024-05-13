Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Drops By 26.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 11,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

