Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,386 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.26. 1,343,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,964. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

