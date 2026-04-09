First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $297.00, but opened at $305.57. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $300.23, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.59 and a 200-day moving average of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.22.

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First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska is a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC?traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank’s consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

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