Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,832 shares.The stock last traded at $28.6250 and had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSUGY. Zacks Research cut Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fortescue in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Fortescue Stock Performance

About Fortescue

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) is the U.S. over?the?counter ticker for Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian company principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of iron ore. Since its founding in 2003, the company has developed large?scale open?pit operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built integrated infrastructure — including rail and port facilities — to move bulk shipments of iron ore to international steelmakers.

Fortescue’s core products are iron ore lump and fines, which it markets to customers around the world, with strong trade links to Asian steel producers.

Further Reading

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