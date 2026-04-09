Macerich (MAC) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Macerich to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macerich and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 3 3 7 0 2.31 Macerich Competitors 377 2189 2327 86 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Macerich’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macerich has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Macerich and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $1.01 billion -$197.15 million -26.84 Macerich Competitors $1.57 billion $468.16 million 36.01

Macerich’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.44% -7.32% -2.25% Macerich Competitors 30.04% 11.28% 4.19%

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Macerich pays out -88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 120.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macerich competitors beat Macerich on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

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