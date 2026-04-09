Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.3%

DAL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,613. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

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About Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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